De beste albumene fra 2024: Anmeldernes dom

Hvilket album rocket din verden i år? Vi stilte dette spørsmålet til våre dyktige bidragsytere, og her er svarene deres.

Paul A. Nordal

Kristi Brud – Alt Er Nytt – Alt Er Nytt Ulver – Liminal Animals The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World Thåström – Somliga Av Oss Iotunn – Kinship Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Woodland Monkey3 – Welcome To The Machine Jack White – No Name Seigmen – Resonans Orville Peck – Stampede Vol. 1 Pet Shop Boys – Nonetheless Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God Kylie Minogue – Tension II Pixies – The Night The Zombies Came Aurora – What Happened To The Heart? Kari Bremnes – Ennu Her [EP] Torgeir Waldemar – Mercy Motorpsycho – Neigh!! Mari Boine – Alva Ida Jenshus – The Grip

Boblere:

Dolly Parton & Family – Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith And Fables, Bob Dylan & The Band – The 1974 Live Recordings (The Missing Songs From Before The Flood), Beth Gibbons – Lives Outgrown, Elbow – Audio Vertigo, Sia – Reasonable Woman, The The – Ensoulment, Tindersticks – Soft Tissue, Willie Nelson – The Border, The Smile – Wall Of Eyes, Charli xcx – Brat, Paul Weller – 66

Arild Westad:

Tucker Zimmerman – Dance Of Love – Dance Of Love Pond – Stung! Bill Ryder-Jones – Iechyd Da The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World Skarseth – Polferd The The – Ensoulment Mercury Rev – Born Horses The Lemon Twigs – A Dream Is All We Know Casiokids – Tid For Hjem Khruangbin – A LA SALA Clairo – Charm Father John Misty – Mashashmashana John Grant – The Art Of The Lie Peter Perrett – The Cleansing Yndling – Mood Booster Jan Bang – Reading The Air Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God Delish – Like A Sieve Mall Girl – Pure Love Louien – Every Dream I Ever Had.

Boblere:

Hayden Thorpe – Ness, Pet Shop Boys – Nonetheless, Warhaus – Karaoke Moon, Julius Lind – Lights, Madness – C’est La Vie, The Nits – Tree House Fire

Dag Yngve Dahle

The Dream Machine – Small Time Monsters – Small Time Monsters Vampire Weekend – Only God Was Above Us Hamish Hawk – A Firmer Hand Peter Perrett – The Cleansing The Decemberists – As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again English Teacher – This Could Be Texas Frank Turner – Undefeated Fashion Victims – Fashion Victims Beachwood Sparks – Across The River Of Stars MJ Lenderman – Manning Fireworks Wunderhorse – Midas Chuck Prophet – Wake The Dead The Lemon Twigs – A Dream Is All We Know Paris Paloma – Cacophony Benson Boone – Fireworks & Rollerblades Ist Ist – Light A Bigger Fire Paul Kelly – Fever Longing Still Los Bitchos – Talkie Talkie Ezra Collective – Dance, No-One’s Watching Old 97s – American Primitive

Boblere:

The Hanging Stars – On A Golden Shore, The High Llamas – Hey Panda, Japandroids – Fate & Alcohol, Blomst – STIL, Jake Bugg – A Modern Day Distraction, Jack White – No Name, The Last Dinner Party – Prelude To Ecstasy

Andreas Haslegaard

Charli xcx – Brat – Brat Charli xcx – Brat and It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat Wxlrdprince – Rules of Detention Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft Brooke Candy – Spiral Kalle Lee Owens – Dreamstate Katy J Pearson – Someday, Now Clairo – Charm Fabiana Palladino – Fabiana Palladino Snow Strippers – Night Killaz vol 2 IDLES – Tangk Elbow – Vertigo Kendrick Lemar – GNX Brooke Candy – Candyland Glass Spelles – Crystals Daniel Romano – Too Hot to Sleep Magdalene Bay – Imaginal Disk Leathers – Ultraviolet RYLO – Last Resort – Beach Club Sofi Tukker – Bread

Boblere:

That Kid – TK Ultra, Miss Luxury – Return of Luxury, Donatchi – Ascension, Kim Petras – Slut Pop Miami, Babymorocco – Amour

Henning Prytz Poulsen

The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy – Prelude to Ecstasy Vampire Weekend – Only God Was Above Us Sam Evian – Plunge La Luz – News of the Universe Hamish Hawk – A Firmer Hand John Grant – The Art of the Lie Jane Weaver – Love is a Constant Spectacle Pet Shop Boys – Nonetheless Rosali – Bite Down Helado Negro – PHASOR Linda Thompson – Proxy Music Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God Jan Bang – Reading the Air The Cure – Songs of a Lost World Beth Gibbons – Lives Outgrown T Bone Burnett – The Other Side Tindersticks – Soft Tissue Marika Hackman – Big Sigh Aurora – What Happened to the Heart? girl in red – I’m Doing it Again Baby

Boblere:

The Smile – Wall of Eyes, William Doyle – Springs Eternal, Dina Ögon – Orion, Father John Misty – My Mahashmashana, Omni – Souvenir, Elbow – Audio Vertigo, Tapir! – The Pilgrim, Their God and the King of My Decrepit Mountain, Guided by Voices – Strut of Kings