De beste albumene fra 2024: Anmeldernes dom

De beste albumene fra 2024: Anmeldernes dom

Hvilket album rocket din verden i år? Vi stilte dette spørsmålet til våre dyktige bidragsytere, og her er svarene deres.

 

Paul A. Nordal

  1. Kristi Brud – Alt Er Nytt
  2. Ulver – Liminal Animals
  3. The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World
  4. Thåström – Somliga Av Oss
  5. Iotunn – Kinship
  6. Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Woodland
  7. Monkey3 – Welcome To The Machine
  8. Jack White – No Name
  9. Seigmen – Resonans
  10. Orville Peck – Stampede Vol. 1
  11. Pet Shop Boys – Nonetheless
  12. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God
  13. Kylie Minogue – Tension II
  14. Pixies – The Night The Zombies Came
  15. Aurora – What Happened To The Heart?
  16. Kari Bremnes – Ennu Her [EP]
  17. Torgeir Waldemar – Mercy
  18. Motorpsycho – Neigh!!
  19. Mari Boine – Alva
  20. Ida Jenshus – The Grip

 

Boblere:

Dolly Parton & Family – Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith And Fables, Bob Dylan & The Band – The 1974 Live Recordings (The Missing Songs From Before The Flood), Beth Gibbons – Lives Outgrown, Elbow – Audio Vertigo, Sia – Reasonable Woman, The The – Ensoulment, Tindersticks – Soft Tissue, Willie Nelson – The Border, The Smile – Wall Of Eyes, Charli xcx – Brat, Paul Weller – 66

 

Arild Westad:

  1. Tucker Zimmerman – Dance Of Love
  2. Pond – Stung!
  3. Bill Ryder-Jones – Iechyd Da
  4. The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World
  5. Skarseth – Polferd
  6. The The – Ensoulment
  7. Mercury Rev – Born Horses
  8. The Lemon Twigs – A Dream Is All We Know
  9. Casiokids – Tid For Hjem
  10. Khruangbin – A LA SALA
  11. Clairo – Charm
  12. Father John Misty – Mashashmashana
  13. John Grant – The Art Of The Lie
  14. Peter Perrett – The Cleansing
  15. Yndling – Mood Booster
  16. Jan Bang – Reading The Air
  17. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God
  18. Delish – Like A Sieve
  19. Mall Girl – Pure Love
  20. Louien – Every Dream I Ever Had.

 

Boblere: 

Hayden Thorpe – Ness, Pet Shop Boys – Nonetheless, Warhaus – Karaoke Moon, Julius Lind – Lights, Madness – C’est La Vie, The Nits – Tree House Fire

 

Dag Yngve Dahle

  1. The Dream Machine – Small Time Monsters 
  2. Vampire Weekend – Only God Was Above Us
  3. Hamish Hawk – A Firmer Hand
  4. Peter Perrett – The Cleansing
  5. The Decemberists – As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again
  6. English Teacher – This Could Be Texas
  7. Frank Turner – Undefeated
  8. Fashion Victims – Fashion Victims
  9. Beachwood Sparks – Across The River Of Stars
  10. MJ Lenderman – Manning Fireworks
  11. Wunderhorse – Midas
  12. Chuck Prophet – Wake The Dead
  13. The Lemon Twigs – A Dream Is All We Know
  14. Paris Paloma – Cacophony
  15. Benson Boone – Fireworks & Rollerblades
  16. Ist Ist – Light A Bigger Fire
  17. Paul Kelly – Fever Longing Still
  18. Los Bitchos – Talkie Talkie
  19. Ezra Collective – Dance, No-One’s Watching
  20. Old 97s – American Primitive

 

Boblere: 

The Hanging Stars – On A Golden Shore, The High Llamas – Hey Panda, Japandroids – Fate & Alcohol, Blomst – STIL, Jake Bugg – A Modern Day Distraction, Jack White – No Name, The Last Dinner Party – Prelude To Ecstasy

 

Andreas Haslegaard

  1. Charli xcx – Brat
  2. Charli xcx – Brat and It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat
  3. Wxlrdprince – Rules of Detention
  4. Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
  5. Brooke Candy – Spiral 
  6. Kalle Lee Owens – Dreamstate
  7. Katy J Pearson – Someday, Now
  8. Clairo – Charm
  9. Fabiana Palladino – Fabiana Palladino
  10. Snow Strippers – Night Killaz vol 2
  11. IDLES – Tangk
  12. Elbow – Vertigo
  13. Kendrick Lemar – GNX
  14. Brooke Candy – Candyland
  15. Glass Spelles – Crystals
  16. Daniel Romano – Too Hot to Sleep
  17. Magdalene Bay – Imaginal Disk
  18. Leathers – Ultraviolet
  19. RYLO – Last Resort – Beach Club 
  20. Sofi Tukker – Bread

 

Boblere:

That Kid – TK Ultra, Miss Luxury – Return of Luxury, Donatchi – Ascension, Kim Petras – Slut Pop Miami, Babymorocco – Amour

 

Henning Prytz Poulsen

  1. The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy
  2. Vampire Weekend – Only God Was Above Us
  3. Sam Evian – Plunge
  4. La Luz – News of the Universe
  5. Hamish Hawk – A Firmer Hand
  6. John Grant – The Art of the Lie
  7. Jane Weaver – Love is a Constant Spectacle
  8. Pet Shop Boys – Nonetheless
  9. Rosali – Bite Down
  10. Helado Negro – PHASOR
  11. Linda Thompson – Proxy Music
  12. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God
  13. Jan Bang – Reading the Air
  14. The Cure – Songs of a Lost World
  15. Beth Gibbons – Lives Outgrown
  16. T Bone Burnett – The Other Side
  17. Tindersticks – Soft Tissue
  18. Marika Hackman – Big Sigh
  19. Aurora – What Happened to the Heart?
  20. girl in red – I’m Doing it Again Baby 

 

Boblere:

The Smile – Wall of Eyes, William Doyle – Springs Eternal, Dina Ögon – Orion, Father John Misty – My Mahashmashana, Omni – Souvenir, Elbow – Audio Vertigo, Tapir! – The Pilgrim, Their God and the King of My Decrepit Mountain, Guided by Voices – Strut of Kings

Henning Poulsen

Jeg har skrevet for Panorama siden 2000, og de senere årene har jeg fungert som nettavisens redaktør. Jeg er utdannet journalist og jobber i kommunikasjonsbransjen. På fritiden har musikkhobbyen etter hvert fått konkurranse av ølbrygging.
Panorama kårer den beste musikken i 2024

Panorama kårer den beste musikken i 2024

2000–2024: Øyvinds musikalske yndlinger

2000–2024: Øyvinds musikalske yndlinger

2000–2024: Pauls 50 musikalske høydepunkter

2000–2024: Pauls 50 musikalske høydepunkter

2000-2024: Arilds utvalgte album

2000-2024: Arilds utvalgte album

2000 – 2024: Charlotte Villanelle velger sine favoritter

2000 – 2024: Charlotte Villanelle velger sine favoritter

2000-2024: Tjuefem Frode-favoritter fra et kvart århundre

2000-2024: Tjuefem Frode-favoritter fra et kvart århundre