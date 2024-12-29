De beste albumene fra 2024: Anmeldernes dom
Hvilket album rocket din verden i år? Vi stilte dette spørsmålet til våre dyktige bidragsytere, og her er svarene deres.
Paul A. Nordal
- Kristi Brud – Alt Er Nytt
- Ulver – Liminal Animals
- The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World
- Thåström – Somliga Av Oss
- Iotunn – Kinship
- Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Woodland
- Monkey3 – Welcome To The Machine
- Jack White – No Name
- Seigmen – Resonans
- Orville Peck – Stampede Vol. 1
- Pet Shop Boys – Nonetheless
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God
- Kylie Minogue – Tension II
- Pixies – The Night The Zombies Came
- Aurora – What Happened To The Heart?
- Kari Bremnes – Ennu Her [EP]
- Torgeir Waldemar – Mercy
- Motorpsycho – Neigh!!
- Mari Boine – Alva
- Ida Jenshus – The Grip
Boblere:
Dolly Parton & Family – Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith And Fables, Bob Dylan & The Band – The 1974 Live Recordings (The Missing Songs From Before The Flood), Beth Gibbons – Lives Outgrown, Elbow – Audio Vertigo, Sia – Reasonable Woman, The The – Ensoulment, Tindersticks – Soft Tissue, Willie Nelson – The Border, The Smile – Wall Of Eyes, Charli xcx – Brat, Paul Weller – 66
Arild Westad:
- Tucker Zimmerman – Dance Of Love
- Pond – Stung!
- Bill Ryder-Jones – Iechyd Da
- The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World
- Skarseth – Polferd
- The The – Ensoulment
- Mercury Rev – Born Horses
- The Lemon Twigs – A Dream Is All We Know
- Casiokids – Tid For Hjem
- Khruangbin – A LA SALA
- Clairo – Charm
- Father John Misty – Mashashmashana
- John Grant – The Art Of The Lie
- Peter Perrett – The Cleansing
- Yndling – Mood Booster
- Jan Bang – Reading The Air
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God
- Delish – Like A Sieve
- Mall Girl – Pure Love
- Louien – Every Dream I Ever Had.
Boblere:
Hayden Thorpe – Ness, Pet Shop Boys – Nonetheless, Warhaus – Karaoke Moon, Julius Lind – Lights, Madness – C’est La Vie, The Nits – Tree House Fire
Dag Yngve Dahle
- The Dream Machine – Small Time Monsters
- Vampire Weekend – Only God Was Above Us
- Hamish Hawk – A Firmer Hand
- Peter Perrett – The Cleansing
- The Decemberists – As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again
- English Teacher – This Could Be Texas
- Frank Turner – Undefeated
- Fashion Victims – Fashion Victims
- Beachwood Sparks – Across The River Of Stars
- MJ Lenderman – Manning Fireworks
- Wunderhorse – Midas
- Chuck Prophet – Wake The Dead
- The Lemon Twigs – A Dream Is All We Know
- Paris Paloma – Cacophony
- Benson Boone – Fireworks & Rollerblades
- Ist Ist – Light A Bigger Fire
- Paul Kelly – Fever Longing Still
- Los Bitchos – Talkie Talkie
- Ezra Collective – Dance, No-One’s Watching
- Old 97s – American Primitive
Boblere:
The Hanging Stars – On A Golden Shore, The High Llamas – Hey Panda, Japandroids – Fate & Alcohol, Blomst – STIL, Jake Bugg – A Modern Day Distraction, Jack White – No Name, The Last Dinner Party – Prelude To Ecstasy
Andreas Haslegaard
- Charli xcx – Brat
- Charli xcx – Brat and It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat
- Wxlrdprince – Rules of Detention
- Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Brooke Candy – Spiral
- Kalle Lee Owens – Dreamstate
- Katy J Pearson – Someday, Now
- Clairo – Charm
- Fabiana Palladino – Fabiana Palladino
- Snow Strippers – Night Killaz vol 2
- IDLES – Tangk
- Elbow – Vertigo
- Kendrick Lemar – GNX
- Brooke Candy – Candyland
- Glass Spelles – Crystals
- Daniel Romano – Too Hot to Sleep
- Magdalene Bay – Imaginal Disk
- Leathers – Ultraviolet
- RYLO – Last Resort – Beach Club
- Sofi Tukker – Bread
Boblere:
That Kid – TK Ultra, Miss Luxury – Return of Luxury, Donatchi – Ascension, Kim Petras – Slut Pop Miami, Babymorocco – Amour
Henning Prytz Poulsen
- The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy
- Vampire Weekend – Only God Was Above Us
- Sam Evian – Plunge
- La Luz – News of the Universe
- Hamish Hawk – A Firmer Hand
- John Grant – The Art of the Lie
- Jane Weaver – Love is a Constant Spectacle
- Pet Shop Boys – Nonetheless
- Rosali – Bite Down
- Helado Negro – PHASOR
- Linda Thompson – Proxy Music
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God
- Jan Bang – Reading the Air
- The Cure – Songs of a Lost World
- Beth Gibbons – Lives Outgrown
- T Bone Burnett – The Other Side
- Tindersticks – Soft Tissue
- Marika Hackman – Big Sigh
- Aurora – What Happened to the Heart?
- girl in red – I’m Doing it Again Baby
Boblere:
The Smile – Wall of Eyes, William Doyle – Springs Eternal, Dina Ögon – Orion, Father John Misty – My Mahashmashana, Omni – Souvenir, Elbow – Audio Vertigo, Tapir! – The Pilgrim, Their God and the King of My Decrepit Mountain, Guided by Voices – Strut of Kings