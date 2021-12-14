Her er favorittmusikken vår fra 2021

Vi nærmer oss slutten på musikkåret 2021. Det er på høy tid med pepperkaker, stygge julegensere og at Panoramas venner og bidragsytere velger ut sine albumfavoritter.
Andreas Haslegaard
1. Pearl Charles – Magic mirror
2. Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
3. Night Flight Orchestra – Aerodynamic II
4. Duvel – Duvel
5. Art d’ Ecco in – Standard Definition
6. Christel Alsos – A place to be
7. Bronx – VI
8. Breeze Brewin – Hindsight
9. Doja Cat – Her
10. Duran Duran – Future Past
11. Jonas Alaska – Girl
12. Lump – Animal
13. Iris – Love and Other Disasters
14. Benny Music – Sings
15. Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
16. Ladyhawke – Time Flies
17. Vanjess – Homegroan
18. Alicia Walter – I am Alicia
19. Namasenda – Unlimited Ammo
20. Caroline Kingsbury – Heaven’s Just a Fight
Arild Westad
1. Abba – Voyage
2. Daniel Romano’s Outfit – Cobra Poems
3. Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg
4. Plant | Krauss – Raise The Roof
5. Frøkedal & Familien – Flora
6. Stranglers – Dark Matters
7. The War On Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore
8. Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time
9. Thåström – Dom som skiner
10. Sufjan Stevens / Angelo De Augustine – A Beginner’s Mind
11. Jonas Alaska – Girl
12. Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
13. The Weather Station – Ignorance
14. PinkPantheress – to hell with it
15. Tønes – Thilda Bøes legat
16. Elephant9 – Arrival of the New Elders
17. Stian Carstensen – Musical Sanatorium
18. girl in red – if i could make it go quiet
19. Yola – Stand For Myself
20. Kåre Indrehus – Aleine på jorda
Paul A. Nordal
1. Thåström – Dom Som Skiner
2. Soup – Visions
3. Ólafur Arnalds – Some Kind Of Peace
4. Mogwai – As The Love Continues
5. Tindersticks – Distractions
6. Mogwai – A Mogwai Soundtrack: Zero Zero Zero
7. Spidergawd – VI
8. Elbow – Flying Dream 1
9. Motorpsycho – Kingdom Of Oblivion
10. Robert Plant | Alison Krauss – Raise The Roof
11. Skambankt – Jærtegn
12. Paul Weller – Illumination
13. First Aid Kit – Who By Fire – Live Tribute To Leonard Cohen
14. Prince – Welcome 2 America
15. Kylie Minogue – Disco [Guest List Edition]
16. Godspeed You! Black Emperor – G_d’s Pee At State’s End!
17. Paul Weller – Fat Pop (Volume 1)
18. Dee Gees – Hail Satin
19. Kylie Minogue – Disco [Extended Mixes]
20. Diverse – Jubaleumsplate – En Hyllest Til Knutsen Og Ludvigsen
Bob-lere: Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 1980-1985, Perfume Genius – Immediately Remixes, Jack White – Live At the Masonic Temple
Øyvind Svaleng
1. Kebu – Urban Dreams
2. Erlend Ropstad – Da himmelen brant var alle hunder stille
3. Clara Luciani – Cæur
4. Masha Qrella – Woanders
5. Birdy – Young Heart
6. Bare Egil Band – Norge På Kryss Og Tvers Volum 5
7. Iron Maiden – Senjutsu
8. Shannon & The Clams – Year Of The Spider
9. Lord Huron – Meet Me In The City
10. Motorpsycho – Kingdom of Oblivion
11. The Dogs – Post Mortem Portraits of Loneliness
12. Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg
13. Årabrot – Norwegian Gothic
14. Toby Fox – DELTARUNE Chapter 2 (Original Game Soundtrack)
15. Angus & Julia Stone – Life Is Strange
16. Marina – Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land
17. Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
18. Bowerbirds – Becalmyounglovers
19. Black Country, New Road – For the First Time
20. Carcass – Torn Arteries
Stig Aasheim
1. Thulsa Doom – Ambition Freedom
2. Johan Berggren – Ei hytte foran loven
3. Daniel Romano’s Outfit – Cobra Poems
4. Erlend Ropstad – Da himmelen brant var alle hunder stille
5. Thåström – Dom Som Skiner
6. Pascal – Fuck Like A Beast
7. Mogwai – As The Love Continues
8. Motorpsycho – Kingdom of Oblivion
9. Arab Strap – As Days Get Dark
10. James McMurtry – The Horses & The Hounds
11. The War on Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore
12. Deafheaven – Infinte Granite
13. Ossler – Regn av glas
14. Tønes – Thilda Bøes legat
15. Lucy Dacus – Home Video
16. Hederos & Hellberg – Tillsammans mot ljuset
17. The Felice Brothers – From Dreams To Dust
18. Howlin Rain – The Dharma Wheel
19. David Ritschard – Blåbärskungen
20. Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time
Frode Fossvold-Jørum
1. Harakiri For the Sky – Mære
2. CHVRCHES – Screen Violence
3. Flight Mode – TX, ’98 (EP, men FY F. så bra!)
4. Origami Angel – Gami Gang
5. Frozen Soul – Crypt of Ice
6. Carcass – Torn Arteries
7. Spidergawd – VI
8. Wild Pink – A Billion Little Lights
9. Bewitcher – Cursed Be Thy Kingdom
10. I Feel Fine – The Cold In Every Shelter
11. Mastodon – Hushed and Grim
12. Shevils – Miracle of The Sun
13. Deafheaven – Infinite Granite
14. Screeching Weasel – My Brain Hurts
15. Memoriam – To The End
16. Trond Andreassen og Valentourettes – Alt På En Gang
17. Erlend Ropstad – Da Himmelen Brant Var Alle Hunder Stille
18. At The Gates – The Nightmare of Being
19. Kaasin – Fired Up
20.The Crown – Royal Destroyer
Boblere:
Cult of Luna – The Raging River – The Bronx– Bronx VI, The War On Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore, Robert Plant | Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof, Weezer – Van Weezer, Gojira – Fortitude, Danko Jones – Power Trio, Trivium – In The Court Of The Dragon, Hammock – Elsewhere
Terje Kollevik
1. Madelen’s Request – Out of Season
2. Erlend Ropstad – Da himmelen brant var alle hunder stille
3. John Hiatt/ Jerry Douglas – Leftover Feelings
4. Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight
5. The Dogs – Post Mortem Portraits of Loneliness
6. Prospect – All Bets Are Off
7. The Bridge City Sinners – Unholy Hymns
8. Billie Eilish – Happier than Ever
9. Våke – Farer
10. Bjarte Aasmul – II
11. Morgan Wade – Reckless
12. Ashley Cooke – Already Drank that Beer
13. Haunted like Human – Tall Tales and Fables
14. Frithjof Lilje Riis – Livet va en fæst
15. Tønes – Thilda Bøes Legat
16. Myra – Bokser & Ballerina
17. Adele – 30
18. Sia – Music
19. Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
20. Ed Sheeran – =
Henning Prytz Poulsen
1. Durand Jones & the Indications – Private Space
2. Bachelor – Doomin’ Sun
3. James Yorkston & The Second Hand Orchestra – The Wide, Wide River
4. Xiu Xiu – Oh No
5. Robert Finley – Sharecropper’s Son
6. Richard Dawson & Circle – Henki
7. Django Django – Glowing in the Dark
8. Haiku Salut – The Hill, the Light, the Ghost
9. Sons of Kemet – Black to the Future
10. Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time
11. Daniel Knox – Won’t You Take Me With You
12. Lael Neale – Acquainted With Night
13. Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
14. Jimbo Mathus & Andrew Bird – These 13
15. Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
16. St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home
17. Hedvig Mollestad Trio – Ding, Dong. You’re Dead.
18. Motorpsycho – Kingdom of Oblivion
19. Robert Plant | Allison Krauss – Raise the Roof
20. Baio – Dead Hand Control
Boblere:
Mogwai – As The Love Continues, Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend, Daniel Romano’s Outfit – Cobra Poems, Arca – kick iiii, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage, Daniel Lanois – Heavy Sun
Forsidefoto: Motorpsycho / Stickman Records