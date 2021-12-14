Her er favorittmusikken vår fra 2021

Vi nærmer oss slutten på musikkåret 2021. Det er på høy tid med pepperkaker, stygge julegensere og at Panoramas venner og bidragsytere velger ut sine albumfavoritter.

Andreas Haslegaard

1. Pearl Charles – Magic mirror

2. Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

3. Night Flight Orchestra – Aerodynamic II

4. Duvel – Duvel

5. Art d’ Ecco in – Standard Definition

6. Christel Alsos – A place to be

7. Bronx – VI

8. Breeze Brewin – Hindsight

9. Doja Cat – Her

10. Duran Duran – Future Past

11. Jonas Alaska – Girl

12. Lump – Animal

13. Iris – Love and Other Disasters

14. Benny Music – Sings

15. Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

16. Ladyhawke – Time Flies

17. Vanjess – Homegroan

18. Alicia Walter – I am Alicia

19. Namasenda – Unlimited Ammo

20. Caroline Kingsbury – Heaven’s Just a Fight

Arild Westad

1. Abba – Voyage

2. Daniel Romano’s Outfit – Cobra Poems

3. Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg

4. Plant | Krauss – Raise The Roof

5. Frøkedal & Familien – Flora

6. Stranglers – Dark Matters

7. The War On Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore

8. Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time

9. Thåström – Dom som skiner

10. Sufjan Stevens / Angelo De Augustine – A Beginner’s Mind

11. Jonas Alaska – Girl

12. Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

13. The Weather Station – Ignorance

14. PinkPantheress – to hell with it

15. Tønes – Thilda Bøes legat

16. Elephant9 – Arrival of the New Elders

17. Stian Carstensen – Musical Sanatorium

18. girl in red – if i could make it go quiet

19. Yola – Stand For Myself

20. Kåre Indrehus – Aleine på jorda

Paul A. Nordal

1. Thåström – Dom Som Skiner

2. Soup – Visions

3. Ólafur Arnalds – Some Kind Of Peace

4. Mogwai – As The Love Continues

5. Tindersticks – Distractions

6. Mogwai – A Mogwai Soundtrack: Zero Zero Zero

7. Spidergawd – VI

8. Elbow – Flying Dream 1

9. Motorpsycho – Kingdom Of Oblivion

10. Robert Plant | Alison Krauss – Raise The Roof

11. Skambankt – Jærtegn

12. Paul Weller – Illumination

13. First Aid Kit – Who By Fire – Live Tribute To Leonard Cohen

14. Prince – Welcome 2 America

15. Kylie Minogue – Disco [Guest List Edition]

16. Godspeed You! Black Emperor – G_d’s Pee At State’s End!

17. Paul Weller – Fat Pop (Volume 1)

18. Dee Gees – Hail Satin

19. Kylie Minogue – Disco [Extended Mixes]

20. Diverse – Jubaleumsplate – En Hyllest Til Knutsen Og Ludvigsen

Bob-lere: Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 1980-1985, Perfume Genius – Immediately Remixes, Jack White – Live At the Masonic Temple

Øyvind Svaleng

1. Kebu – Urban Dreams

2. Erlend Ropstad – Da himmelen brant var alle hunder stille

3. Clara Luciani – Cæur

4. Masha Qrella – Woanders

5. Birdy – Young Heart

6. Bare Egil Band – Norge På Kryss Og Tvers Volum 5

7. Iron Maiden – Senjutsu

8. Shannon & The Clams – Year Of The Spider

9. Lord Huron – Meet Me In The City

10. Motorpsycho – Kingdom of Oblivion

11. The Dogs – Post Mortem Portraits of Loneliness

12. Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg

13. Årabrot – Norwegian Gothic

14. Toby Fox – DELTARUNE Chapter 2 (Original Game Soundtrack)

15. Angus & Julia Stone – Life Is Strange

16. Marina – Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land

17. Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

18. Bowerbirds – Becalmyounglovers

19. Black Country, New Road – For the First Time

20. Carcass – Torn Arteries

Stig Aasheim

1. Thulsa Doom – Ambition Freedom

2. Johan Berggren – Ei hytte foran loven

3. Daniel Romano’s Outfit – Cobra Poems

4. Erlend Ropstad – Da himmelen brant var alle hunder stille

5. Thåström – Dom Som Skiner

6. Pascal – Fuck Like A Beast

7. Mogwai – As The Love Continues

8. Motorpsycho – Kingdom of Oblivion

9. Arab Strap – As Days Get Dark

10. James McMurtry – The Horses & The Hounds

11. The War on Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore

12. Deafheaven – Infinte Granite

13. Ossler – Regn av glas

14. Tønes – Thilda Bøes legat

15. Lucy Dacus – Home Video

16. Hederos & Hellberg – Tillsammans mot ljuset

17. The Felice Brothers – From Dreams To Dust

18. Howlin Rain – The Dharma Wheel

19. David Ritschard – Blåbärskungen

20. Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time

Frode Fossvold-Jørum

1. Harakiri For the Sky – Mære

2. CHVRCHES – Screen Violence

3. Flight Mode – TX, ’98 (EP, men FY F. så bra!)

4. Origami Angel – Gami Gang

5. Frozen Soul – Crypt of Ice

6. Carcass – Torn Arteries

7. Spidergawd – VI

8. Wild Pink – A Billion Little Lights

9. Bewitcher – Cursed Be Thy Kingdom

10. I Feel Fine – The Cold In Every Shelter

11. Mastodon – Hushed and Grim

12. Shevils – Miracle of The Sun

13. Deafheaven – Infinite Granite

14. Screeching Weasel – My Brain Hurts

15. Memoriam – To The End

16. Trond Andreassen og Valentourettes – Alt På En Gang

17. Erlend Ropstad – Da Himmelen Brant Var Alle Hunder Stille

18. At The Gates – The Nightmare of Being

19. Kaasin – Fired Up

20.The Crown – Royal Destroyer

Boblere:

Cult of Luna – The Raging River – The Bronx– Bronx VI, The War On Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore, Robert Plant | Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof, Weezer – Van Weezer, Gojira – Fortitude, Danko Jones – Power Trio, Trivium – In The Court Of The Dragon, Hammock – Elsewhere

Terje Kollevik

1. Madelen’s Request – Out of Season

2. Erlend Ropstad – Da himmelen brant var alle hunder stille

3. John Hiatt/ Jerry Douglas – Leftover Feelings

4. Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight

5. The Dogs – Post Mortem Portraits of Loneliness

6. Prospect – All Bets Are Off

7. The Bridge City Sinners – Unholy Hymns

8. Billie Eilish – Happier than Ever

9. Våke – Farer

10. Bjarte Aasmul – II

11. Morgan Wade – Reckless

12. Ashley Cooke – Already Drank that Beer

13. Haunted like Human – Tall Tales and Fables

14. Frithjof Lilje Riis – Livet va en fæst

15. Tønes – Thilda Bøes Legat

16. Myra – Bokser & Ballerina

17. Adele – 30

18. Sia – Music

19. Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

20. Ed Sheeran – =

Henning Prytz Poulsen

1. Durand Jones & the Indications – Private Space

2. Bachelor – Doomin’ Sun

3. James Yorkston & The Second Hand Orchestra – The Wide, Wide River

4. Xiu Xiu – Oh No

5. Robert Finley – Sharecropper’s Son

6. Richard Dawson & Circle – Henki

7. Django Django – Glowing in the Dark

8. Haiku Salut – The Hill, the Light, the Ghost

9. Sons of Kemet – Black to the Future

10. Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time

11. Daniel Knox – Won’t You Take Me With You

12. Lael Neale – Acquainted With Night

13. Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

14. Jimbo Mathus & Andrew Bird – These 13

15. Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

16. St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home

17. Hedvig Mollestad Trio – Ding, Dong. You’re Dead.

18. Motorpsycho – Kingdom of Oblivion

19. Robert Plant | Allison Krauss – Raise the Roof

20. Baio – Dead Hand Control

Boblere:

Mogwai – As The Love Continues, Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend, Daniel Romano’s Outfit – Cobra Poems, Arca – kick iiii, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage, Daniel Lanois – Heavy Sun

Forsidefoto: Motorpsycho / Stickman Records