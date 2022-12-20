Her er vår favorittmusikk fra 2022
Fremdeles i beit for gode julegaver? Nå har Panoramas skribenter og venner plukket ut sine personlige albumfavoritter fra 2022.
Hva har Wet Leg, Tove Lo, Fantastic Negrito, Knekklectric, Angel Olsen, Bedouin Soundclash og Röyksopp til felles? Antageligvis ikke mye, men de har alle gitt ut musikk i år. Alle topper også en av våre årslister for 2022.
Så, uten mer snikksnakkeri, her er våre favorittalbum fra i år:
Paul A. Nordal:
1. Röyksopp – Profound Mysteries I, II & III
2. The Sadies – Colder Streams
3. Held By Trees – Solace
4. VanWyck – Epic Tale Of The Stranded Man
5. Wovenhand – Silver Sash
6. The Smile – A Light For Attracting Attention
7. Giant Sky – Giant Sky
8. Björk – Fossora
9. Aurora – The Gods We Can Touch
10. Motorpsycho – Ancient Astronauts
11. First Aid Kit – Palomino
12. Orville Peck – Bronco
13. Ásgeir – Time On My Hands
14. Perfume Genius – Ugly Season
15. Jack White – Fear Of The Dawn
16. Skambankt – Ti
17. The Dogs – El Verdugo
18. Madrugada – Chimes At Midnight
19. Jack White – Entering Heaven Alive
20. Bruce Springsteen – Only The Strong Survive (Covers Vol. 1)
Boblere:
Diverse – Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen, A-ha – True North, DeLillos – Evige Dager, Kylie Minogue – Infinite Disco, Gebhardt – Geb Heart
Arild Westad:
1. Wet Leg – Wet Leg
2. Fontaines DC – Skinty Fia
3. Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
4. Rosalia – Motomami
5. Melody’s Echo Chamber – Emotional Eternal
6. Alvvays – Blue Rev
7. Weyes Blood – And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow
8. Kropp – Suksess
9. Aurora – Gods We Can Touch
10. Sondre Lerche – Avatars Of Love
11. Pinegrove – 11:11
12. DeLillos – Evige Dager
13. Dungen – En är för mycket og tusen aldrig nog
14. Jenny Hval – Classic Objects
15. Beach House – Once Twice Melody
16. Brendon Benson – Low Key
17. The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language
18. Bonny Light Horseman – Rolling Golden Holy
19. Odd Nordstoga – Inn i skogen
20. Romskip – Vasje meningen
Boblere:
Hurray For The Riff Raff – Life On Earth, Panda Earth & Sonic Boom – Reset
Andreas Haslegaard:
1. Tove Lo – Dirt Femme
2. Ary – For evig
3. Maggie Rogers – Surrender
4. Veronica Maggio – Och som vanligt händer det något hemskt
5. Alex Cameron – Oxy Music
6. Tove Styrke – Hard
7. Charli XCX – Crash
8. Pusha t – It’s Almost Dry
9. Carson McHone – Still Life
10. Erin Rae – Lighten Up
11. Sigrid – How to Let Go
12. Gundelach – Shapeshifter
13. Lucius – Second Nature
14. Cannons – Fever Dream
15. Gashi – Elevators
16. Rina Samwayana – Hold That Girl
17. Alvvays – Blue Rev
18. Panic! At The Disco – Viva Las Venegance
19. Marci – Marci
20. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool it Down
Øyvind Svaleng:
1. Knekklectric – Alt blir verre
2. Wormrot – Hiss
3. Karpe – Omar Sheriff
4. The Sadies – Colder Streams
5. Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
6. Mattiel – Georgia Gothic
7. DeLillos – Evige Dager
8. Birth – Born
9. Sally Shapiro – Sad Cities
10. Foxtails – Fawn
11. Wet Leg – Wet Leg
12. An Abstract Illusion – Woe
13. Daniel Rossen – You Belong There
14. The Dogs – El Verdugo
15. Carpenter Brut – Leather Terror
16. Get Well Soon – Amen
17. Annika Norlin – Mentor
18. Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
19. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love
20. Honningbarna – Animorphs
Erik S. Amundsen:
1. Angel Olsen – Big Time
2. Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever
3. The Delines – The Sea Drift
4. Cat Power – Covers
5. Maren Morris – Humble Quest
6. Röyksopp – Profound Mysteries I, II & III
7. The Beths – Expert In A Dying Field
8. Anna Of The North – Crazy Life
9. Madrugada – Chimes At Midnight
10. Arctic Monkeys – The Car
11. Miranda Lambert – Palomino
12. Built To Spill – When The Wind Forgets Your Name
13. Ane Brun – Nærmere
14. Cmat – If My Wife New I’d Be Dead
15. Spoon – Lucifer On The Sofa
16. Wilco – Cruel Country
17. The Sadies – Colder Streams
18. Beach House – Once Twice Melody
19. Weyes Blood – And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow
20. Lykke Li – Eyeye
Dag Yngve Dahle
1. Bedouin Soundclash – We Will Meet In A Hurricane
2. Bedroom Eyes – Sisyphus Rock
3. Suede – Autofiction
4. Kiwi jr. – Chopper
5. CMAT – If My Wife New I’d Be Dead
6. Alvvays – Blue Rev
7. Wet Leg – Wet Leg
8. Mattiel – Georgia Gothic
9. Yard Act – The Overload
10. Vidar Vang & Bandet – Vidar Vang & Bandet
11. THUMPER – Delusions of Grandeur
12. Blomst – Triatlon
13. Sadies – Colder Streams
14. The Black Angels – Wilderness of Mirrors
15. Delines – The Sea Drift
16. Death Cab for Cutie – Asphalt Meadows
17. Team Me – Something In The Making
18. The Beths – Expert in a Dying Field
19. Midlake – For The Sake of Bethel Woods
20. Pixies – Doggerel
Boblere:
Spielbergs – Vestli, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Endless Rooms, Jack White – Fear of the Dawn, Goat – Oh Death, Working Men’s Club – Fear Fear, Hjerteslag – Tyvens Dagbok
Henning Prytz Poulsen
1. Fantastic Negrito – White Jesus, Black Problems
2. Boulevards – Electric Cowboy: Born in Carolina Mud
3. Ezra Collective – Where I’m Meant To Be
4. St. Paul & The Broken Bones – The Alien Coast
5. Cate Le Bon – Pompeii
6. Röyksopp – Profound Mysteries I, II & III
7. Bonobo – Fragments
8. Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There
9. Andrew Bird – Inside Problems
10. Damien Jurado – Reggae Film Star
11. Leyla McCalla – Break the Thermometer
12. The Smile – A Light for Attracting Attention
13. Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
14. Gabriels – Angels and Queens, Part I
15. Sondre Lerche – Avatars of Love
16. The Weekend – Dawn FM
17. Brian Jackson – This is Brian Jackson
18. Ibibo Sound Machine – Electricity
19. Daniel Rossen – You Belong There
20. Aurora – The Gods We Can Touch
Boblere:
Julia Jacklin – Pre Pleasure, Metronomy – Small World, Weyes Blood – And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, Kurt Vile – Watch My Moves, Kevin Morby – This is a Photograph, The Soft Pink Truth – Is it Going to Get Any Deeper Than This?, Knekklectric – Alt blir verre
(Foto øverst i saken er av Fantastic Negrito)