Her er vår favorittmusikk fra 2022

Fremdeles i beit for gode julegaver? Nå har Panoramas skribenter og venner plukket ut sine personlige albumfavoritter fra 2022.

Hva har Wet Leg, Tove Lo, Fantastic Negrito, Knekklectric, Angel Olsen, Bedouin Soundclash og Röyksopp til felles? Antageligvis ikke mye, men de har alle gitt ut musikk i år. Alle topper også en av våre årslister for 2022.

Så, uten mer snikksnakkeri, her er våre favorittalbum fra i år:

Paul A. Nordal:

1. Röyksopp – Profound Mysteries I, II & III

2. The Sadies – Colder Streams

3. Held By Trees – Solace

4. VanWyck – Epic Tale Of The Stranded Man

5. Wovenhand – Silver Sash

6. The Smile – A Light For Attracting Attention

7. Giant Sky – Giant Sky

8. Björk – Fossora

9. Aurora – The Gods We Can Touch

10. Motorpsycho – Ancient Astronauts

11. First Aid Kit – Palomino

12. Orville Peck – Bronco

13. Ásgeir – Time On My Hands

14. Perfume Genius – Ugly Season

15. Jack White – Fear Of The Dawn

16. Skambankt – Ti

17. The Dogs – El Verdugo

18. Madrugada – Chimes At Midnight

19. Jack White – Entering Heaven Alive

20. Bruce Springsteen – Only The Strong Survive (Covers Vol. 1)

Boblere:

Diverse – Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen, A-ha – True North, DeLillos – Evige Dager, Kylie Minogue – Infinite Disco, Gebhardt – Geb Heart

Arild Westad:

1. Wet Leg – Wet Leg

2. Fontaines DC – Skinty Fia

3. Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

4. Rosalia – Motomami

5. Melody’s Echo Chamber – Emotional Eternal

6. Alvvays – Blue Rev

7. Weyes Blood – And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow

8. Kropp – Suksess

9. Aurora – Gods We Can Touch

10. Sondre Lerche – Avatars Of Love

11. Pinegrove – 11:11

12. DeLillos – Evige Dager

13. Dungen – En är för mycket og tusen aldrig nog

14. Jenny Hval – Classic Objects

15. Beach House – Once Twice Melody

16. Brendon Benson – Low Key

17. The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language

18. Bonny Light Horseman – Rolling Golden Holy

19. Odd Nordstoga – Inn i skogen

20. Romskip – Vasje meningen

Boblere:

Hurray For The Riff Raff – Life On Earth, Panda Earth & Sonic Boom – Reset

Andreas Haslegaard:

1. Tove Lo – Dirt Femme

2. Ary – For evig

3. Maggie Rogers – Surrender

4. Veronica Maggio – Och som vanligt händer det något hemskt

5. Alex Cameron – Oxy Music

6. Tove Styrke – Hard

7. Charli XCX – Crash

8. Pusha t – It’s Almost Dry

9. Carson McHone – Still Life

10. Erin Rae – Lighten Up

11. Sigrid – How to Let Go

12. Gundelach – Shapeshifter

13. Lucius – Second Nature

14. Cannons – Fever Dream

15. Gashi – Elevators

16. Rina Samwayana – Hold That Girl

17. Alvvays – Blue Rev

18. Panic! At The Disco – Viva Las Venegance

19. Marci – Marci

20. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool it Down

Øyvind Svaleng:

1. Knekklectric – Alt blir verre

2. Wormrot – Hiss

3. Karpe – Omar Sheriff

4. The Sadies – Colder Streams

5. Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

6. Mattiel – Georgia Gothic

7. DeLillos – Evige Dager

8. Birth – Born

9. Sally Shapiro – Sad Cities

10. Foxtails – Fawn

11. Wet Leg – Wet Leg

12. An Abstract Illusion – Woe

13. Daniel Rossen – You Belong There

14. The Dogs – El Verdugo

15. Carpenter Brut – Leather Terror

16. Get Well Soon – Amen

17. Annika Norlin – Mentor

18. Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

19. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love

20. Honningbarna – Animorphs

Erik S. Amundsen:

1. Angel Olsen – Big Time

2. Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever

3. The Delines – The Sea Drift

4. Cat Power – Covers

5. Maren Morris – Humble Quest

6. Röyksopp – Profound Mysteries I, II & III

7. The Beths – Expert In A Dying Field

8. Anna Of The North – Crazy Life

9. Madrugada – Chimes At Midnight

10. Arctic Monkeys – The Car

11. Miranda Lambert – Palomino

12. Built To Spill – When The Wind Forgets Your Name

13. Ane Brun – Nærmere

14. Cmat – If My Wife New I’d Be Dead

15. Spoon – Lucifer On The Sofa

16. Wilco – Cruel Country

17. The Sadies – Colder Streams

18. Beach House – Once Twice Melody

19. Weyes Blood – And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow

20. Lykke Li – Eyeye

Dag Yngve Dahle

1. Bedouin Soundclash – We Will Meet In A Hurricane

2. Bedroom Eyes – Sisyphus Rock

3. Suede – Autofiction

4. Kiwi jr. – Chopper

5. CMAT – If My Wife New I’d Be Dead

6. Alvvays – Blue Rev

7. Wet Leg – Wet Leg

8. Mattiel – Georgia Gothic

9. Yard Act – The Overload

10. Vidar Vang & Bandet – Vidar Vang & Bandet

11. THUMPER – Delusions of Grandeur

12. Blomst – Triatlon

13. Sadies – Colder Streams

14. The Black Angels – Wilderness of Mirrors

15. Delines – The Sea Drift

16. Death Cab for Cutie – Asphalt Meadows

17. Team Me – Something In The Making

18. The Beths – Expert in a Dying Field

19. Midlake – For The Sake of Bethel Woods

20. Pixies – Doggerel

Boblere:

Spielbergs – Vestli, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Endless Rooms, Jack White – Fear of the Dawn, Goat – Oh Death, Working Men’s Club – Fear Fear, Hjerteslag – Tyvens Dagbok

Henning Prytz Poulsen

1. Fantastic Negrito – White Jesus, Black Problems

2. Boulevards – Electric Cowboy: Born in Carolina Mud

3. Ezra Collective – Where I’m Meant To Be

4. St. Paul & The Broken Bones – The Alien Coast

5. Cate Le Bon – Pompeii

6. Röyksopp – Profound Mysteries I, II & III

7. Bonobo – Fragments

8. Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There

9. Andrew Bird – Inside Problems

10. Damien Jurado – Reggae Film Star

11. Leyla McCalla – Break the Thermometer

12. The Smile – A Light for Attracting Attention

13. Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

14. Gabriels – Angels and Queens, Part I

15. Sondre Lerche – Avatars of Love

16. The Weekend – Dawn FM

17. Brian Jackson – This is Brian Jackson

18. Ibibo Sound Machine – Electricity

19. Daniel Rossen – You Belong There

20. Aurora – The Gods We Can Touch

Boblere:

Julia Jacklin – Pre Pleasure, Metronomy – Small World, Weyes Blood – And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, Kurt Vile – Watch My Moves, Kevin Morby – This is a Photograph, The Soft Pink Truth – Is it Going to Get Any Deeper Than This?, Knekklectric – Alt blir verre

(Foto øverst i saken er av Fantastic Negrito)