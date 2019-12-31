Her er våre favorittalbum fra 2019

Musikkåret 2019 er historie. Her er våre anmelderes albumfavoritter.

FRODE FOSSVOLD-JØRUM

Tool – Fear Inoculum Memoriam – Requiem for Mankind Wormwitch – Heaven That Dwells Within Nightrage – Wolf to Man Soilwork – Verkligheten Insomnium – Heart Like a Grave Raised Fist – Anthems Bokassa – Crimson Riders Numenorean – Adore Deserted Fear – Drowned By Humanity Somos – Prison on a Hill State Faults – Clairvoyant Subshine – Easy Window Altar of Oblivion – The Seven Spirits VLTIMAS – Something Wicked Marches In Evergrey – The Atlantic Killswitch Engage – Atonement Spidergawd – Spidergawd V The Moth Gatherer – Esoteric Oppression Erlend Ropstad – Brenn Siste Brevet

Boblere:

Stargazer – The Sky Is the Limit, I Love Your Lifestyle – The Movie, The Bronx – Dead Tracks Vol. 1, Hammock – Silencia, Kryptos – Afterburner, Firespawn – Abominate, Tiny Moving Parts – breathe, Smoulder – Time of Obsence Evil and Wild Daring, Possessed – Revelation of Oblivion, Vomitory – Redemption, Crypt Sermon – The Ruins of Fading Light, Vi som älskade varandra så mycket – Det Onda. Det Goda. Det Vackra. Det Fula, Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

ARILD WESTAD

Nick Cave – Ghosteen Robert Forster – Inferno Sharon Van Etten – Remind Me Tomorrow Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride Stella Donnely – Beware Of The Dogs Erland Ropstad – Brenn Siste Brevet The Needs – You Need The Needs Sverre Knudsen – Lit Big Thief – UFOF Weyes Blood – Titanic Rising Angel Olsen – All Mirrors Lana Del Rey – NFR Wilco – Ode To Joy Evi Vine – Black//Light//White//Dark Jenny Lewis – On The Line Michael Kiwanuka – KIWANUKA Purple Mountains – Purple Mountains Kevin Morby – Oh My God Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Julia Jacklin – Crushing

Bobler:

Aldous Harding – Designer

ERIK S. AMUNDSEN

Jenny Lewis – On the Line Yola – Walk Through Fire Purple Mountains – Purple Mountains Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen Muna – Saves the World Black Pumas – Black Pumas Lucy Rose – No Words Left Martha – Love Keeps Kicking The New Pornographers – In the Morse Code of Brake Lights Leonard Cohen – Thanks For The Dance Angel Olsen – All Mirrors Sharon Van Etten – Remind Me Tomorrow Josh Ritter – Fever Breaks Bruce Springsteen – Western Stars Granem – Solstreif Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell! The Delines – The Imperial Clairo – Immunity Bill Callahan – Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest

HENNING PRYTZ POULSEN

Andrew Bird – My Finest Work Yet Michael Kiwanuka – KIWANUKA Sharon van Etten – Remind Me Tomorrow Bill Callahan – Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest Weyes Blood – Andromeda Aldous Harding – Designer Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Ghosteen Jenny Lewis – On the Line Jay Som – Anak Ko Orville Peck – Pony FKA twigs – MAGDALENE Tindersticks – No Treasure But Hope Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride Deerhunter – Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? Angel Olsen – All Mirrors P.P.Arnold – The New Adventures of … P.P.Arnold You Tell Me – You Tell Me Adia Victoria – Silences Jessica Pratt – Quiet Signs Modern Nature – How to Live

Boblere:

The Delines – The Imperial, Bon Iver – i,i, Tallies – Tallies, Peter Perrett – Humanworld, Edwyn Collins – Badbea