Her er våre favorittalbum fra 2019

Musikkåret 2019 er historie. Her er våre anmelderes albumfavoritter.

FRODE FOSSVOLD-JØRUM

  1. Tool – Fear Inoculum
  2. Memoriam – Requiem for Mankind
  3. Wormwitch – Heaven That Dwells Within
  4. Nightrage – Wolf to Man
  5. Soilwork – Verkligheten
  6. Insomnium – Heart Like a Grave
  7. Raised Fist – Anthems
  8. Bokassa – Crimson Riders
  9. Numenorean – Adore
  10. Deserted Fear – Drowned By Humanity
  11. Somos – Prison on a Hill
  12. State Faults – Clairvoyant
  13. Subshine – Easy Window
  14. Altar of Oblivion – The Seven Spirits
  15. VLTIMAS – Something Wicked Marches In 
  16. Evergrey – The Atlantic
  17. Killswitch Engage – Atonement
  18. Spidergawd – Spidergawd V
  19. The Moth Gatherer – Esoteric Oppression
  20. Erlend Ropstad – Brenn Siste Brevet

Boblere:

Stargazer – The Sky Is the Limit, I Love Your Lifestyle – The Movie, The Bronx – Dead Tracks Vol. 1, Hammock – Silencia, Kryptos – Afterburner, Firespawn – Abominate, Tiny Moving Parts – breathe, Smoulder – Time of Obsence Evil and Wild Daring, Possessed – Revelation of Oblivion, Vomitory – Redemption, Crypt Sermon – The Ruins of Fading Light, Vi som älskade varandra så mycket – Det Onda. Det Goda. Det Vackra. Det Fula, Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

ARILD WESTAD

  1. Nick Cave – Ghosteen
  2. Robert Forster – Inferno
  3. Sharon Van Etten – Remind Me Tomorrow
  4. Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride
  5. Stella Donnely – Beware Of The Dogs
  6. Erland Ropstad – Brenn Siste Brevet
  7. The Needs – You Need The Needs
  8. Sverre Knudsen – Lit
  9. Big Thief – UFOF
  10. Weyes Blood – Titanic Rising
  11. Angel Olsen – All Mirrors
  12. Lana Del Rey – NFR
  13. Wilco – Ode To Joy
  14. Evi Vine – Black//Light//White//Dark
  15. Jenny Lewis – On The Line
  16. Michael Kiwanuka – KIWANUKA
  17. Purple Mountains – Purple Mountains
  18. Kevin Morby – Oh My God
  19. Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
  20. Julia Jacklin – Crushing

Bobler:
 Aldous Harding – Designer

ERIK S. AMUNDSEN

  1. Jenny Lewis – On the Line
  2. Yola – Walk Through Fire
  3. Purple Mountains – Purple Mountains
  4. Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride
  5. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen
  6. Muna – Saves the World
  7. Black Pumas – Black Pumas
  8. Lucy Rose – No Words Left
  9. Martha – Love Keeps Kicking
  10. The New Pornographers – In the Morse Code of Brake Lights
  11. Leonard Cohen – Thanks For The Dance
  12. Angel Olsen – All Mirrors
  13. Sharon Van Etten – Remind Me Tomorrow
  14. Josh Ritter – Fever Breaks
  15. Bruce Springsteen – Western Stars
  16. Granem – Solstreif
  17. Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell!
  18. The Delines – The Imperial
  19. Clairo – Immunity
  20. Bill Callahan – Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest

HENNING PRYTZ POULSEN

  1. Andrew Bird – My Finest Work Yet
  2. Michael Kiwanuka – KIWANUKA
  3. Sharon van Etten – Remind Me Tomorrow
  4. Bill Callahan – Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest
  5. Weyes Blood – Andromeda
  6. Aldous Harding – Designer
  7. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Ghosteen
  8. Jenny Lewis – On the Line
  9. Jay Som – Anak Ko
  10. Orville Peck – Pony
  11. FKA twigs – MAGDALENE
  12. Tindersticks – No Treasure But Hope
  13. Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride
  14. Deerhunter – Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?
  15. Angel Olsen – All Mirrors
  16. P.P.Arnold – The New Adventures of … P.P.Arnold
  17. You Tell Me – You Tell Me
  18. Adia Victoria – Silences
  19. Jessica Pratt – Quiet Signs
  20. Modern Nature – How to Live

Boblere:

The Delines – The Imperial, Bon Iver – i,i, Tallies – Tallies, Peter Perrett – Humanworld, Edwyn Collins – Badbea

