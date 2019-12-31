Her er våre favorittalbum fra 2019

Musikkåret 2019 er historie. Her er våre anmelderes albumfavoritter.
FRODE FOSSVOLD-JØRUM
- Tool – Fear Inoculum
- Memoriam – Requiem for Mankind
- Wormwitch – Heaven That Dwells Within
- Nightrage – Wolf to Man
- Soilwork – Verkligheten
- Insomnium – Heart Like a Grave
- Raised Fist – Anthems
- Bokassa – Crimson Riders
- Numenorean – Adore
- Deserted Fear – Drowned By Humanity
- Somos – Prison on a Hill
- State Faults – Clairvoyant
- Subshine – Easy Window
- Altar of Oblivion – The Seven Spirits
- VLTIMAS – Something Wicked Marches In
- Evergrey – The Atlantic
- Killswitch Engage – Atonement
- Spidergawd – Spidergawd V
- The Moth Gatherer – Esoteric Oppression
- Erlend Ropstad – Brenn Siste Brevet
Boblere:
Stargazer – The Sky Is the Limit, I Love Your Lifestyle – The Movie, The Bronx – Dead Tracks Vol. 1, Hammock – Silencia, Kryptos – Afterburner, Firespawn – Abominate, Tiny Moving Parts – breathe, Smoulder – Time of Obsence Evil and Wild Daring, Possessed – Revelation of Oblivion, Vomitory – Redemption, Crypt Sermon – The Ruins of Fading Light, Vi som älskade varandra så mycket – Det Onda. Det Goda. Det Vackra. Det Fula, Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride
ARILD WESTAD
- Nick Cave – Ghosteen
- Robert Forster – Inferno
- Sharon Van Etten – Remind Me Tomorrow
- Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride
- Stella Donnely – Beware Of The Dogs
- Erland Ropstad – Brenn Siste Brevet
- The Needs – You Need The Needs
- Sverre Knudsen – Lit
- Big Thief – UFOF
- Weyes Blood – Titanic Rising
- Angel Olsen – All Mirrors
- Lana Del Rey – NFR
- Wilco – Ode To Joy
- Evi Vine – Black//Light//White//Dark
- Jenny Lewis – On The Line
- Michael Kiwanuka – KIWANUKA
- Purple Mountains – Purple Mountains
- Kevin Morby – Oh My God
- Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
- Julia Jacklin – Crushing
Bobler:
Aldous Harding – Designer
ERIK S. AMUNDSEN
- Jenny Lewis – On the Line
- Yola – Walk Through Fire
- Purple Mountains – Purple Mountains
- Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen
- Muna – Saves the World
- Black Pumas – Black Pumas
- Lucy Rose – No Words Left
- Martha – Love Keeps Kicking
- The New Pornographers – In the Morse Code of Brake Lights
- Leonard Cohen – Thanks For The Dance
- Angel Olsen – All Mirrors
- Sharon Van Etten – Remind Me Tomorrow
- Josh Ritter – Fever Breaks
- Bruce Springsteen – Western Stars
- Granem – Solstreif
- Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell!
- The Delines – The Imperial
- Clairo – Immunity
- Bill Callahan – Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest
HENNING PRYTZ POULSEN
- Andrew Bird – My Finest Work Yet
- Michael Kiwanuka – KIWANUKA
- Sharon van Etten – Remind Me Tomorrow
- Bill Callahan – Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest
- Weyes Blood – Andromeda
- Aldous Harding – Designer
- Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Ghosteen
- Jenny Lewis – On the Line
- Jay Som – Anak Ko
- Orville Peck – Pony
- FKA twigs – MAGDALENE
- Tindersticks – No Treasure But Hope
- Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride
- Deerhunter – Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?
- Angel Olsen – All Mirrors
- P.P.Arnold – The New Adventures of … P.P.Arnold
- You Tell Me – You Tell Me
- Adia Victoria – Silences
- Jessica Pratt – Quiet Signs
- Modern Nature – How to Live
Boblere:
The Delines – The Imperial, Bon Iver – i,i, Tallies – Tallies, Peter Perrett – Humanworld, Edwyn Collins – Badbea