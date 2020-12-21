Dette er våre favorittalbum fra 2020

Panoramas bidragsytere og venner har valgt ut sine personlige favoritter fra 2020.
Hei, 2020 – la oss snakke fra levra: Du går ikke ned i historien som et favorittår, men i det minste kan vi ta med oss all den gode musikken videre. Disse albumene var best i år, synes vi:
ANDREAS HASLEGAARD
1. TOPS – I Feel Alive
2. Alma – Have You Seen Her?
3. The NightFlight Orchestra – Aeromantic
4. Tennis – Tennis
5. Charli XCX – How I’m Feeling Right Now
6. Ultraflex – Visions Of Ultraflex
7. Doves – The Universal Want
8. Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
9. Annie – Dark Heart
10. Neon Ion – Heart Echos
11. Laura Marling – Songs for our Daughter
12. Halsey – Manic
13. Blackpink – The Album
14. The Good The Bad The Zugly – Algorithm & Blues
15. Victoria Monét – Jaguar
16. Benee – Hey U X
17. Banoffee – Look at us now dad
18. Jessy Lanza – All The time
19. Greta – Ardent Spring
20. Jouska – Everything is Good
PAUL A. NORDAL
1. Ulver – Flowers Of Evil
2. Pet Shop Boys – Hotspot
3. Kvelertak – Splid
4. Perfume Genius – Set My Heart On Fire Immediately
5. Motorpsycho – The All Is One
6. Kylie Minogue – Disco
7. Ólafur Arnalds – Some Kind Of Peace
8. Colter Wall – Western Swing & Waltzes And Other Punchy Songs
9. Ásgeir – Bury The Moon
10. Austra – Hirudin
FRODE FOSSVOLD-JØRUM
1. Paradise Lost – Obsidian
2. Ulcerate – Stare Into Death And Be Still
3. Elder – Omens
4. Draconian – Under a Godless Veil
5. Deftones – Ohms
6. The Good, The Bad and The Zugly – Algorithm & Blues
7. Dawn of Solace – Waves
8. Black Crown Initiate – Violent Portrait of Doomed Escape
9. Warbringer – Weapons of Tomorrow
10. Vredehammer – Viperous
11. Bob Mould – Blue Hearts
12. Kvelertak – Splid
13. Mr. Bungle – The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo
14. Nada Surf – Never Not Together
15. Envy – The Fallen Crimson
16. Kråkesølv – Force Majeure
17. Carnation – Where Death Lies
18. Lamb of God – Lamb of God
19. Cold Mailman – Baby Wake Up We Are Losing The Fire
20. Testament – Titans of Creation
Boblere: Dagny – Strangers/Lovers, Emilie Nicolas – Let Her Breathe, AC/DC – Power Up, Vampire – Rex, Horisont – Sudden Death, Motorpsycho – The All Is One, Bad Moves – Untenable, Uada – Djinn, Marthe Wang – Bakkekontakt, Run The Jewels – RTJ4
DAG YNGVE DAHLE
1. The Vacant Lots – Damage Control
2. Best Coast – Always Tomorrow
3. DMA’s – The Glow
4. The Slow Readers Club – 91 Days in Isolation
5. Catholic Action – Celebrated by Strangers
6. Working Men’s Club – Working Men’s Club
7. JARV IS – Beyond The Pale
8. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Sideways to New Italy
9. Nation of Language – Introduction, Presence
10. Fleet Foxes – Shore
11. The Lemon Twigs – Songs for the General Public
12. The Yum Yums – For Those About To Pop
13. Daniel Romano – How Ill Thy World is Ordered
14. Cut Worms – Nobody Lives Here Anymore
15. The Northern Belle – We Wither, We Bloom
16. My Morning Jacket – Waterfall II
17. Cabbage – Amanita Pantherina
18. Herman Dune – Notes from Vinegar Hill
19. Lüt – Bangkok Nonstop
20. The Beths – Jump Rope Gazers
Boblere: The Bats – Foothills, Lucinda Williams – Good Souls and Better Angels, Perfume Genius – Set my Heart on Fire Immediately, Onkel Tuka – Lykke til med meg, Secret Machines – Awake in the Brain Chamber.
ØYVIND SVALENG
1. LÜT – Bangkok Nonstop
2. Iris Viljanen – Den lilla havsfrun
3. Vasas flora och fauna – Möte med skogsgardisterna
4. Ole Paus og Motorpsycho – Så nær, så nær
5. Wobbler – Dwellers of the Deep
6. Annie – Dark Hearts
7. Odd Nordstoga – Fatig ferdaman
8. AJJ – Good Luck Everybody
9. Anna Järvinen – Vestigia terrent
10. TOPS – I Feel Alive
ARILD WESTAD
1. Daniel Romano – How Ill Thy World Is Ordered
2. Bright Eyes – Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was
3. Andy Schauf – The Neon Skyline
4. Odd Nordstoga – Fatig Ferdamann
5. Nick Cave – Idiot Prayer
6. Magnetic Fields – Quickies
7. Sufjan Stevens – The Ascension
8. Sondre Lerche – Patience
9. Khruangbin – Mordechai
10. Torgeir Waldemar – Love
11. Jonathan Wilson – Dixie Blur
12. Emilie Nicholas – Let Her Breathe
13. Robin Guthrie & Harold Budd – Another Flower
14. Fiona Apple – Fetch The Bolt Cutters
15. Dagny – Strangers / Lovers
16. Håkan Hellström – Rampljus
17. Caribou – Suddenly
18. Bob Dylan – Rough & Rowdy Ways
19. Ole Paus og Motorpsycho – Så nær, så nær
20. Ephemera – Seasons
STIG AASHEIM
1. Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher
2. Uffe Lorenzen – Magisk Realisme
3. Ole Paus & Motorpsycho – Så nær, så nær
4. Kjellvandertonbruket – Doom Country
5. Motorpsycho – The All Is One
6. Vilde Græs – Vestenvind
7. Tobin Sprout – Empty Horses
8. I’m Kingfisher – The Past Has Begun
9. The Good The Bad & The Zugly – Algorithm & Blues
10. Nadia Reid – Out Of My Province
11. Bright Eyes – Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was
12. Stephen Malkmus – Traditional Techniques
13. Drive-By Truckers – The Unraveling
14. AJJ – Good Luck Everybody
15. Torgeir Waldemar – Love
16. Fiona Apple – Fetch The Bolt Cutters
17. Solstafir – Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love
18. Franska Trion – Är Det Konstigt?
19. Chuck Prophet – The Land That Time Forgot
20. Car Seat Headrest – Making A Door Less Open
Boblere: Mark Lanegan, Cordovas, Stein Torleif Bjella, Thurston Moore, Matt Berninger, Ms Amy Birks, Perfume Genius, Christian Kjellvander, Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge, Annie, Ulver
TERJE KOLLEVIK
1. Jarle Obrestad – Jæricana
2. Jhene Aiko – Chilombo
3. Tom Petty – Wildflowers & All the Rest
4. The Black Crowes – Deliverance (Live)
5. Luke Bryan – Born Here Live Here Die Here
6. Lennon Stella – Three Two One
7. Neil Young – Homegrown
8. Ruston Kelly – Shape & Destroy
9. Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea
10. DMD – Bak neste blåne
11. Erlend Ropstad – Året som er over nå (Live)
12. Pearl Jam – Gigaton
13. Jeff Tweedy – Love is King
14. Childish Gambino – 3.15.20
15. Bob Dylan – Rough and Rowdy Ways
16. Die Antwoord – House of Zef
17. Mac Miller – Circles
18. Chris Stapleton – Starting Over
19. Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher
20. Eli Gauden – Call My Name
HENNING PRYTZ POULSEN
1. Katie von Schleicher – Consummation
2. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters
3. Jonathan Wilson – Dixie Blur
4. Jaga Jazzist – Pyramid
5. Damian Jurado – What’s New, Tomboy?
6. Khruangbin – Mordechai
7. Laura Marling – Songs for Our Daughter
8. Woods – Strange to Explain
9. Andy Shauf – The Neon Skyline
10. Bill Callahan – Breakfast
11. Destroyer – Crimson Tide
12. Gorillaz – Song Machine: Season One
13. BC Camplight – Shortly After Takeoff
14. Anna Calvi – Hunted
15. Daniel Avery + Alessandro Cortini – Illusion of Time
16. Owen Pallett – Island
17. Annie – Dark Hearts
18. Chuck Prophet – The Land That Time Forgot
19. The Innocence Mission – See You Tomorrow
20. Wolf Parade – Thin Mind
Boblere: Doves – The Universal Want, Hamilton Leithauser – The Loves of Your Life, Laura Veirs – My Echo, Rufus Wainwright – Unfollow the Rules, Nada Surf – Never Not Together, Lydia Loveless – Daughter
Forsidebilde: Ulver. Foto: Ingrid Aas.