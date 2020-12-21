Scroll To Top

Dette er våre favorittalbum fra 2020

Panoramas bidragsytere og venner har valgt ut sine personlige favoritter fra 2020.

 

Hei, 2020 – la oss snakke fra levra: Du går ikke ned i historien som et favorittår, men i det minste kan vi ta med oss all den gode musikken videre. Disse albumene var best i år, synes vi:

 

ANDREAS HASLEGAARD

1. TOPS – I Feel Alive

2. Alma – Have You Seen Her?

3. The NightFlight Orchestra – Aeromantic

4. Tennis – Tennis

5. Charli XCX – How I’m Feeling Right Now

6. Ultraflex – Visions Of Ultraflex

7. Doves – The Universal Want

8. Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

9. Annie – Dark Heart

10. Neon Ion – Heart Echos

11. Laura Marling – Songs for our Daughter

12. Halsey – Manic

13. Blackpink – The Album

14. The Good The Bad The Zugly – Algorithm & Blues

15. Victoria Monét – Jaguar

16. Benee – Hey U X

17. Banoffee – Look at us now dad

18. Jessy Lanza – All The time

19. Greta – Ardent Spring

20. Jouska – Everything is Good

 

PAUL A. NORDAL

1. Ulver – Flowers Of Evil

2. Pet Shop Boys – Hotspot

3. Kvelertak – Splid

4. Perfume Genius – Set My Heart On Fire Immediately

5. Motorpsycho – The All Is One

6. Kylie Minogue – Disco

7. Ólafur Arnalds – Some Kind Of Peace

8. Colter Wall – Western Swing & Waltzes And Other Punchy Songs

9. Ásgeir – Bury The Moon

10. Austra – Hirudin

 

FRODE FOSSVOLD-JØRUM

1. Paradise Lost – Obsidian

2. Ulcerate – Stare Into Death And Be Still

3. Elder – Omens

4. Draconian – Under a Godless Veil

5. Deftones – Ohms

6. The Good, The Bad and The Zugly – Algorithm & Blues

7. Dawn of Solace – Waves

8. Black Crown Initiate – Violent Portrait of Doomed Escape

9. Warbringer – Weapons of Tomorrow

10. Vredehammer – Viperous

11. Bob Mould – Blue Hearts

12. Kvelertak – Splid

13. Mr. Bungle – The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo

14. Nada Surf – Never Not Together

15. Envy – The Fallen Crimson

16. Kråkesølv – Force Majeure

17. Carnation – Where Death Lies

18. Lamb of God – Lamb of God

19. Cold Mailman – Baby Wake Up We Are Losing The Fire

20. Testament – Titans of Creation

Boblere: Dagny – Strangers/Lovers, Emilie Nicolas – Let Her Breathe, AC/DC – Power Up, Vampire – Rex, Horisont – Sudden Death, Motorpsycho – The All Is One, Bad Moves – Untenable, Uada – Djinn, Marthe Wang – Bakkekontakt, Run The Jewels – RTJ4

 

DAG YNGVE DAHLE

1. The Vacant Lots – Damage Control

2. Best Coast – Always Tomorrow

3. DMA’s – The Glow

4. The Slow Readers Club – 91 Days in Isolation

5. Catholic Action – Celebrated by Strangers

6. Working Men’s Club – Working Men’s Club

7. JARV IS – Beyond The Pale

8. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Sideways to New Italy

9. Nation of Language – Introduction, Presence

10. Fleet Foxes – Shore

11. The Lemon Twigs – Songs for the General Public

12. The Yum Yums – For Those About To Pop

13. Daniel Romano – How Ill Thy World is Ordered

14. Cut Worms – Nobody Lives Here Anymore

15. The Northern Belle – We Wither, We Bloom

16. My Morning Jacket – Waterfall II

17. Cabbage – Amanita Pantherina

18. Herman Dune – Notes from Vinegar Hill

19. Lüt – Bangkok Nonstop

20. The Beths – Jump Rope Gazers

Boblere: The Bats – Foothills, Lucinda Williams – Good Souls and Better Angels, Perfume Genius – Set my Heart on Fire Immediately, Onkel Tuka – Lykke til med meg, Secret Machines – Awake in the Brain Chamber.

 

ØYVIND SVALENG

1. LÜT – Bangkok Nonstop

2. Iris Viljanen – Den lilla havsfrun

3. Vasas flora och fauna – Möte med skogsgardisterna

4. Ole Paus og Motorpsycho – Så nær, så nær

5. Wobbler – Dwellers of the Deep

6. Annie – Dark Hearts

7. Odd Nordstoga – Fatig ferdaman

8. AJJ – Good Luck Everybody

9. Anna Järvinen – Vestigia terrent

10. TOPS – I Feel Alive

 

ARILD WESTAD

1. Daniel Romano – How Ill Thy World Is Ordered

2. Bright Eyes – Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was

3. Andy Schauf – The Neon Skyline

4. Odd Nordstoga – Fatig Ferdamann

5. Nick Cave – Idiot Prayer

6. Magnetic Fields – Quickies

7. Sufjan Stevens – The Ascension

8. Sondre Lerche – Patience

9. Khruangbin – Mordechai

10. Torgeir Waldemar – Love

11. Jonathan Wilson – Dixie Blur

12. Emilie Nicholas – Let Her Breathe

13. Robin Guthrie & Harold Budd – Another Flower

14. Fiona Apple – Fetch The Bolt Cutters

15. Dagny – Strangers / Lovers

16. Håkan Hellström – Rampljus

17. Caribou – Suddenly

18. Bob Dylan – Rough & Rowdy Ways

19. Ole Paus og Motorpsycho – Så nær, så nær

20. Ephemera – Seasons

 

STIG AASHEIM

1. Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

2. Uffe Lorenzen – Magisk Realisme

3. Ole Paus & Motorpsycho – Så nær, så nær

4. Kjellvandertonbruket – Doom Country

5. Motorpsycho – The All Is One

6. Vilde Græs – Vestenvind

7. Tobin Sprout – Empty Horses

8. I’m Kingfisher – The Past Has Begun

9. The Good The Bad & The Zugly – Algorithm & Blues

10. Nadia Reid – Out Of My Province

11. Bright Eyes – Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was

12. Stephen Malkmus – Traditional Techniques

13. Drive-By Truckers – The Unraveling

14. AJJ – Good Luck Everybody

15. Torgeir Waldemar – Love

16. Fiona Apple – Fetch The Bolt Cutters

17. Solstafir – Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love

18. Franska Trion – Är Det Konstigt?

19. Chuck Prophet – The Land That Time Forgot

20. Car Seat Headrest – Making A Door Less Open

Boblere: Mark Lanegan, Cordovas, Stein Torleif Bjella, Thurston Moore, Matt Berninger, Ms Amy Birks, Perfume Genius, Christian Kjellvander, Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge, Annie, Ulver

 

TERJE KOLLEVIK

1. Jarle Obrestad – Jæricana

2. Jhene Aiko – Chilombo

3. Tom Petty – Wildflowers &amp; All the Rest

4. The Black Crowes – Deliverance (Live)

5. Luke Bryan – Born Here Live Here Die Here

6. Lennon Stella – Three Two One

7. Neil Young – Homegrown

8. Ruston Kelly – Shape &amp; Destroy

9. Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea

10. DMD – Bak neste blåne

11. Erlend Ropstad – Året som er over nå (Live)

12. Pearl Jam – Gigaton

13. Jeff Tweedy – Love is King

14. Childish Gambino – 3.15.20

15. Bob Dylan – Rough and Rowdy Ways

16. Die Antwoord – House of Zef

17. Mac Miller – Circles

18. Chris Stapleton – Starting Over

19. Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

20. Eli Gauden – Call My Name

 

HENNING PRYTZ POULSEN

1. Katie von Schleicher – Consummation

2. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

3. Jonathan Wilson – Dixie Blur

4. Jaga Jazzist – Pyramid

5. Damian Jurado – What’s New, Tomboy?

6. Khruangbin – Mordechai

7. Laura Marling – Songs for Our Daughter

8. Woods – Strange to Explain

9. Andy Shauf – The Neon Skyline

10. Bill Callahan – Breakfast

11. Destroyer – Crimson Tide

12. Gorillaz – Song Machine: Season One

13. BC Camplight – Shortly After Takeoff

14. Anna Calvi – Hunted

15. Daniel Avery + Alessandro Cortini – Illusion of Time

16. Owen Pallett – Island

17. Annie – Dark Hearts

18. Chuck Prophet – The Land That Time Forgot

19. The Innocence Mission – See You Tomorrow

20. Wolf Parade – Thin Mind

Boblere: Doves – The Universal Want, Hamilton Leithauser – The Loves of Your Life, Laura Veirs – My Echo, Rufus Wainwright – Unfollow the Rules, Nada Surf – Never Not Together, Lydia Loveless – Daughter

Forsidebilde: Ulver. Foto: Ingrid Aas.

